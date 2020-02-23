UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Surpasses 2,340 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:30 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Surpasses 2,340 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Chinese province of Hubei has gone up to 2,346, regional health authorities report, saying that the total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 64,000.

According to the latest update from the Hubei health commission, 15,299 people have recovered from the disease in Hubei Province. A total o 630 new cases have been registered in the province in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 96 people have died from the coronavirus disease in Hubei.

