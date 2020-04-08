PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of deaths from coronavirus in hospitals and medical and social institutions of France is nearing 11,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service (DGS), said on Wednesday.

"Due to a technical problem, deaths in medical and social institutions have not been reported to date. The total number of deaths, including hospitals and medical and social institutions is 10,869," Salomon said.

This figure includes 7,632 people who died in hospitals during the epidemic, 80 percent of them are people aged 70 and older, he added.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic, 60,000 people have been hospitalized, of which 30,033 remain in hospitals.

Today, 7,048 patients in serious condition require treatment in intensive care units," he said.

Salomon noted that 34 percent of patients in intensive care are 30 to 60 years old, 61 percent are 60 to 80 years old, while 108 people are younger than 30.

According to him, more than 21,000 people have recovered and left hospitals. Tens of thousands have recovered after being treated at home without hospitalization, he said.

According to the country's health agency Sante Publique, the number of confirmed cases of the disease is 82,048.