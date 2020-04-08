UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus In France's Hospitals Nears 11,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in France's Hospitals Nears 11,000 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of deaths from coronavirus in hospitals and medical and social institutions of France is nearing 11,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service (DGS), said on Wednesday.

"Due to a technical problem, deaths in medical and social institutions have not been reported to date. The total number of deaths, including hospitals and medical and social institutions is 10,869," Salomon said.

This figure includes 7,632 people who died in hospitals during the epidemic, 80 percent of them are people aged 70 and older, he added.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic, 60,000 people have been hospitalized, of which 30,033 remain in hospitals.

Today, 7,048 patients in serious condition require treatment in intensive care units," he said.

Salomon noted that 34 percent of patients in intensive care are 30 to 60 years old, 61 percent are 60 to 80 years old, while 108 people are younger than 30.

According to him, more than 21,000 people have recovered and left hospitals. Tens of thousands have recovered after being treated at home without hospitalization, he said.

According to the country's health agency Sante Publique, the number of confirmed cases of the disease is 82,048.

Related Topics

France Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

17 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

17 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

17 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

20 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.