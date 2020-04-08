UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In Israel Surpasses 70 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:14 PM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Israel Surpasses 70 - Health Ministry

He number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has reached 71 with six of them being reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has reached 71 with six of them being reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the total number of those infected in the country, meanwhile, has increased by 398 to 9,404. A total of 801 patients have recovered so far.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a general three-day lockdown starting at 16:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Tuesday to prevent people from traveling to festive meals that are traditionally held on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which started on Wednesday.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 82,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

