Death Toll From Coronavirus in Italy Rises by 349 to 2,158 - Civil Protection Service

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Another 349 people died from the coronavirus infection in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,158, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Monday.

"We registered 414 recoveries, this is more than yesterday, there are 2,749 people who have recovered up to now," Borrelli said at a daily briefing.

"Unfortunately, the death toll [in the past 24 hours] is 349," he said.