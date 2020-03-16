UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus In Italy Rises By 349 To 2,158 - Civil Protection Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Italy Rises by 349 to 2,158 - Civil Protection Service

Another 349 people died from the coronavirus infection in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,158, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Another 349 people died from the coronavirus infection in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,158, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Monday.

"We registered 414 recoveries, this is more than yesterday, there are 2,749 people who have recovered up to now," Borrelli said at a daily briefing.

"Unfortunately, the death toll [in the past 24 hours] is 349," he said.

Related Topics

Died Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

14 minutes ago

WHO Chief Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Controllable

44 seconds ago

G-7 Countries to Mobilize Full Range of Measures i ..

45 seconds ago

G7 Countries Agree to Address Disturbances to Inte ..

47 seconds ago

Ukraine Transits Gas Between EU Countries For 1st ..

48 seconds ago

China's Carrier Rocket Launch Ends in Failure - Re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.