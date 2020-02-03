Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Surpasses SARS Death Toll - Beijing

) The death toll from Novel Coronavirus in China is higher than that from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that affected the country between 2002 and 2003, according to the latest data from China's National Health Commission published on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The death toll from Novel Coronavirus in China is higher than that from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that affected the country between 2002 and 2003, according to the latest data from China's National Health Commission published on Monday.

SARS killed 349 people in mainland China and spread to 25 other countries.

Novel Coronavirus has already killed 361 people, while cases of the disease had been confirmed in 24 other countries, including China.�

The overall number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide is now two times higher than that of SARS � more than 17,300 compared to 8,096.

At the same time, the overall death toll from SARS worldwide was 425, higher than that from coronavirus, which so far is 362. The first death from coronavirus outside China was confirmed on Sunday in the Philippines.