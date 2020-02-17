UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In Mainland China Reaches 1,770 - Health Commission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Reaches 1,770 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,770 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 70,548 according to the country's National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 10,844 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 57,934 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 10,644 are in grave condition.

Earlier, the local Hubei health commission said that the death toll from the new coronavirus in the province stood at 1,696, while over 6,630 people have recovered in the province, where the current outbreak started in December.

