Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Surpasses 2,440 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 2,442 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 76,936 according to the country's National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 22,888 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 51,606 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 10,968 are in grave condition.

In the past 24 hours, 648 new coronavirus cases have been registered in China and 97 new deaths were reported (96 of them in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak).