Death Toll From Coronavirus In Mainland China Approaching 2,600 - Health Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Approaching 2,600 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 2,592 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 77,150 according to the country's National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 24,734 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 49,824 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 9,915 are in grave condition.

In the past 24 hours, 409 new coronavirus cases have been registered in China and 150 new deaths were reported (149 of them in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak).

