Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mexico Rises From 60 to 79 in 24 Hours - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY April 5 (Sputnik) - The number of people (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease in Mexico, has risen from 60 to 79 within the past 24 hours, the country's Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"The number of people who died from complications of this disease has reached 79, for all of them the situation was worsened by the presence of chronic diseases or their age," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference.

To date, Mexico has registered 1,890 COVID-19 cases.

According to the health minister, 9,467 people have tested negative for COVID-19, while 5,827 cases are being studied.

On Friday, Mexican authorities announced new restrictive measures in the light of the pandemic. Regional authorities have completely or partially closed hotels and beaches in Oaxaca, Guerrero, Baja California Sur and other regions until further notice.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.