Death Toll From Coronavirus In Mexico Rises From 79 To 94 In 24 Hours - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:10 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mexico Rises From 79 to 94 in 24 Hours - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Mexico has registered 15 new coronavirus-related deaths in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 94, the country's Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"The number of fatal cases has reached 94, all of them patients whose state was worsened by the presence of chronic diseases or their age," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference.

To date, Mexico has registered 2,143 COVID-19 cases. Some 10,628 people have tested negative for COVID-19, while 5,209 cases are being studied.

According to the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Latin American country is second after India with the least share of infected citizens and the third with the least number of fatal cases.

More than 1,270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 69,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

