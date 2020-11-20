Death Toll From Coronavirus In Mexico Surpasses 100,000 People - Ministry Of Health
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico has exceeded 100,000, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.
"As of today, more than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Mexico. Our country has never faced an illness with such a quick spread," the official said at a press conference on late Thursday.