Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mexico Surpasses 100,000 People - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico has exceeded 100,000, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"As of today, more than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Mexico. Our country has never faced an illness with such a quick spread," the official said at a press conference on late Thursday.