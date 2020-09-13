Death Toll From Coronavirus in Moscow Increases by 14 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 4,982, with 14 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in a daily update on Saturday.

On Friday, 12 people died in Moscow due to coronavirus-related complications.

"In Moscow, 14 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said.

The cumulative COVID-19 toll in all of Russia has now reached 1,057,362 cases, of which 873,535 account for recoveries.