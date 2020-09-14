UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In Moscow Increases By 11 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Moscow Increases by 11 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 4,993, with 11 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in a daily update on Sunday.

The curve during the weekend moved from 12 new deaths registered on Friday to 14 on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 11 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said.

The cumulative COVID-19 toll in all of Russia has now reached 1,062,811 cases, of which 876,225 account for recoveries.

More Stories From World

