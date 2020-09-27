UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In Moscow Increases By 18 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Moscow Increases by 18 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 5,164, with 18 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in an update on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 18 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said.

On Friday, 17 people died in Moscow due to coronavirus-related complications.

