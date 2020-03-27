UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In Serbia Rises To 8 - Reports

Fri 27th March 2020

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Serbia has reached eight after an elderly man died from the disease, Serbian national television reported on Friday.

According to the latest data from the country's health ministry, 457 people were infected with coronavirus in the country. The interior ministry told Sputnik that it had offered the government to ask for help from Russia.

A 62-year-old man from the city of Sabac, who died on March 25, was found to be infected with coronavirus, the broadcaster said, adding that this was confirmed by local authorities.

On Tuesday, the Serbian army opened a reception center in the Belgrade Fair and Exhibition Center to isolate up to 3,000 patients with mild symptoms. Reception centers in Novi sad and Nis were also prepared to isolate the new patients.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic previously recalled that strict adherence to self-isolation rules was a must for arrivals from abroad and emphasized that criminal liability for violation of the regime may be punished with 3-12 years in prison.

Serbia has been under curfew since March 18. The country banned movement for all citizens from 17.00 to 5.00 (from 16.00 to 04.00 GMT) beginning on March 22. People aged 65 and higher can leave their homes only on Sunday from 3.00 to 8.00 (from 02.00 to 07.00 GMT). Leaving the house during the curfew is allowed only in urgent medical cases. Citizens were also allowed to walk their pets for 20 minutes in the evening, but no further than 200 meters from their homes.

The Serbian authorities closed the borders for foreigners entering the country without registering. The army has joined the protection of borders and medical facilities. All kindergartens, schools, cultural and sports facilities are closed. The government has banned mass gatherings and limited prices for food, and protective and hygiene products.

