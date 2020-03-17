UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In UK Rises To 53 - Health Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in UK Rises to 53 - Health Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) related complications in the United Kingdom has reached 53, Health Secretary Matthew Hancock said on Monday, adding that the spread of the virus has slowed.

"Our goal is to protect life. Our actions have meant that the spread of the virus has been slowed in the UK ...

However, the disease is now accelerating, and 53 people have sadly now died," Hancock said during a speech in the parliament.

Earlier on Monday, the UK Health Ministry said that the death toll stood at 35.

Meanwhile, London's well-known Royal Opera House, also known as Covent Garden, is closing its doors, Alex Beard, the head of the theatre, told Sputnik.

According to the health authorities, the UK has so far confirmed 1,468 coronavirus cases on its soil.

