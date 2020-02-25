UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus Infection In Italy Rises To 10 - Civil Protection Service

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus infection in Italy have risen to ten with addition of three more victims in the north of the country, Angelo Borrelli, head of National Civil Protection Service, said Tuesday.

"The number of infected is 322, and the total number of deaths that are included in the statistics is 10, as of now," Borrelli told reporters at a news conference in Rome after an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

He added that cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in five regions of Italy so far.

