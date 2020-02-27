UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus Infection In Italy Rises To 17 - Civil Protection Service

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Death Toll From Coronavirus Infection in Italy Rises to 17 - Civil Protection Service

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus infection in Italy have risen to 17 with addition of three more victims in the northwest of the country on Thursday, Angelo Borrelli, head of National Civil Protection Service, said.

"The number of infected reached 650, while the total number of deaths increased to 17 as we had received reports from Lombardy about three lethal cases involving elderly people aged over 80," Borrelli told reporters at a news conference in Rome

Italy is experiencing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. The two centers of the outbreak are the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

