BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The number of people, who died in the Chinese city of Wuhan of the outbreak of coronavirus, has increased to two, the city's Healthcare Department said on Friday.

The first fatal case was reported on January 11.

"As for the moment, 41 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus have been registered, with 12 people having been released from hospitals.

Five people remain in a critical condition, two people died, other people are in a stable condition," the Healthcare Department said in a statement.

The second victim is a 69-year-old man who died on Wednesday.

The unknown kind of viral pneumonia was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The outbreak was confirmed to be that of a new type of coronavirus last week.