MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The death toll from the new coronavirus' outbreak in the Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 479, the number of those infected with the virus has reached 16,678, the regional health committee said Wednesday.

The committee said the authorities had registered on February 4 a total of 3,156 new cases of the infection. At the same time, 1,967 new cases were registered in the provincial capital - Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease outbreak.