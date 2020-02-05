Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak in China Reaches 490 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The overall number of cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in mainland China has reached 24,324 people, 490 people have died, China's state health committee said Wednesday.

Tuesday's reports said 20,438 people were infected and 425 had died from the virus.

"As of midnight on February 4, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 24,324 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, of which 3,219 people were in serious condition, 490 died, 892 people were discharged from hospitals," the committee said.