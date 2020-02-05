UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak In China Reaches 490 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:30 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak in China Reaches 490 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The overall number of cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in mainland China has reached 24,324 people, 490 people have died, China's state health committee said Wednesday.

Tuesday's reports said 20,438 people were infected and 425 had died from the virus.

"As of midnight on February 4, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 24,324 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, of which 3,219 people were in serious condition, 490 died, 892 people were discharged from hospitals," the committee said.

Related Topics

China Died February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

5 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

5 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.