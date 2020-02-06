UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak In China Rises To 563 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak in China Rises to 563 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 563, the number of confirmed cases has reached 28,018 people, China's state health committee said Thursday.

It said 1,153 people had been discharged from hospitals.

On Wednesday, the committee said the overall number of cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in mainland China had reached 24,324 people, and 490 people had died.

