Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak in China Rises to 1,016 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 1,016 people, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 42,638, China's state health committee said Tuesday.

"As of midnight on February 10, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces.

.. about 42,638 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, including 37,626 people currently infected (7,333 in serious condition), a total of 3,996 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,016 died," the committee said.