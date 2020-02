(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei Province has risen by 108 to 2,029 people over the past 24 hours, the regional health committee said Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in the region over the past day increased by 349 to 62,031 people.