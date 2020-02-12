UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak In Mainland China Rises To 1,113 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:30 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak in Mainland China Rises to 1,113 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1,113, the number of confirmed cases has reached 44,653, the Chinese state health committee said Wednesday.

A day before, the death count was 1,016 and the number of confirmed cases 42,638.

"As of midnight on February 11, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 44,653 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, including 38,800 people currently infected (8,204 are in serious condition); a total of 4,740 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,113 died," the state committee said in a statement.

Related Topics

China Died February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

8 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

8 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

9 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

8 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

8 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.