Death Toll From COVID-19 in Argentina Rises by 7 to 122 People - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Argentina has registered seven new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the death toll having reached 122, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Seven new fatalities have been registered ...

at the moment the death toll stands at 122 people," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Latin American country has increased to 2,669.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 143,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.