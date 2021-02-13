Death Toll From COVID-19 in Argentina Surpasses 50,000 People - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Argentina, has increased by 155 to 50,029 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The country has confirmed 7,151 new COVID-19 cases within the same period of time, with the total number having reached 2,015,496.

More than 1.81 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.04 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.