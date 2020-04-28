UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Austria Reaches 569 Government

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Austria Reaches 569 Government

The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to a total of 569, the Austrian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to a total of 569, the Austrian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report from Austria on Monday stated 549 fatalities.

According to the ministry's update, the total number of coronavirus infection cases in Austria has grown by 83 to a current total of 15,357, including 12,580 recoveries with account of 218 recorded over the past day.

Hospitalized patients count 561, of them 136 in intensive care units, the ministry said.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in Austria until May 1, the country began gradually easing business restrictions earlier this month. On April 14, small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

Food services are not expected to resume work in the landlocked Alpine nation earlier than May 15 and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29. Mass public gatherings are expected to remain banned at least until the end of August.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Business Alpine Austria April May August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French hospitals, counting virus cost, ask for sta ..

39 seconds ago

Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COV ..

7 minutes ago

Bulgaria to Start Summer Tourist Season on July 1 ..

2 minutes ago

FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneur ..

6 minutes ago

2600 wheat bags seized, shifted to procurement cen ..

1 second ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president, AFD CEO di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.