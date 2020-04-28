Death Toll from COVID-19 in Austria Reaches 569 Government

The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to a total of 569, the Austrian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to a total of 569, the Austrian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report from Austria on Monday stated 549 fatalities.

According to the ministry's update, the total number of coronavirus infection cases in Austria has grown by 83 to a current total of 15,357, including 12,580 recoveries with account of 218 recorded over the past day.

Hospitalized patients count 561, of them 136 in intensive care units, the ministry said.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in Austria until May 1, the country began gradually easing business restrictions earlier this month. On April 14, small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

Food services are not expected to resume work in the landlocked Alpine nation earlier than May 15 and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29. Mass public gatherings are expected to remain banned at least until the end of August.