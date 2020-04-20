Death Toll From COVID-19 in Bangladesh Exceeds 100 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Bangladesh has reached 101 with 10 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's health authorities said on Monday.

According to the authorities, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 492 over the last 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 2,948.

Meanwhile, 85 patients have recovered from the disease.

Last week, the government issued a stay-at-home order through April 25 across the country.