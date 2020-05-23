Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,001 to 21,048 People - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,001 to 21,048 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 20,803 to 330,890.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 18,508 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,188 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 337,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.