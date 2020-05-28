Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,086 to 25,598 People - Ministry of Health

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,086 to 25,598 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 20,599 to 411,821.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 16,324 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,039 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 354,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.