Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,156 to 26,754 People - Ministry of Health

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,156 to 26,754 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 26,417 to 438,238.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 20,599 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,086 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 358,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.