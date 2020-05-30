Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,124 to 27,878 People - Ministry of Health

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,124 to 27,878 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 26,928 to 465,166.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 26,417 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,156 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 364,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.