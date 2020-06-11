Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,274 to 39,680 People - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,274 to 39,680 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 32,913 to 772,416.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 32,091 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,272 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 415,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.