UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By 1,239 To 40,919 People - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,239 to 40,919 People - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,239 to 40,919 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 30,412 to 808,828.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 32,913 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,274 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 7.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 420,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Brazil United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

5 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

5 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

5 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

5 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.