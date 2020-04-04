UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By 20% To 359 - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 20% to 359 - Ministry of Health

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of people, who died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 60 to 359 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen from 7,910 to 9,056.

"9,056 cases have been confirmed, 359 people have died, the mortality rate stands at 4 percent," Executive Secretary of the Health Ministry Joao Gabbardo dos Reis said on late Friday.

Friday has become the third day in a row with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 58,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

