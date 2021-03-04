Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 1,910 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 1,910 to 259,271 over the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 71,704 to 10,718,630 within the same period of time. About 9.6 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes third on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 28.76 million and 11.13 million COVID-19 patients, respectively. In terms of the death toll, Brazil comes second following the United States where over 518,000 people have died of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 115.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.