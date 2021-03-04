UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By Record 1,910 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 1,910 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 1,910 to 259,271 over the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 71,704 to 10,718,630 within the same period of time. About 9.6 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes third on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 28.76 million and 11.13 million COVID-19 patients, respectively. In terms of the death toll, Brazil comes second following the United States where over 518,000 people have died of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 115.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Died Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

2 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

3 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

3 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.