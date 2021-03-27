Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 3,650 People Over Past Day - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 3,650 to 307,112 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 84,245 to 12,404,414 within the same period of time.

More than 10.82 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the death toll and of the number of confirmed cases after the US with more than 30.14 million cases and about 548,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 125.88 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.76 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.