UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By Record 3,650 People Over Past Day - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 3,650 People Over Past Day - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 3,650 to 307,112 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 84,245 to 12,404,414 within the same period of time.

More than 10.82 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the death toll and of the number of confirmed cases after the US with more than 30.14 million cases and about 548,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 125.88 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.76 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Brazil March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

3 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

3 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

3 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

3 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.