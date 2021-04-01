UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By Record 3,869 People Over Past Day - Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 3,869 to 321,515 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 90,638 to 12,748,747 within the same period of time.

More than 11.16 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

