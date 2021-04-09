UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 4,249 People Over Past Day - Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Brazil has registered 4,249 new fatalities caused by the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll from the disease in Brazil has thus reached 345,025 people, according to the ministry.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 86,652 to 13,279,857 within the same period of time.

Brazil comes second in terms of both the number of COVID-19 cases and the death toll, following the United States with about 31 million cases and more than 560,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 133.71 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.89 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

