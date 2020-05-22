UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Rises By Record 1,188 People - Ministry Of Health

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:40 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,188 to 20,047 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 18,508 to 310,087.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 19,951 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 888 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 331,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil has the third biggest number of coronavirus cases following the United States and Russia.

