Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 1,473 to 34,021 People -Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,473 to 34,021 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 30,925 to 614,941.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 28,633 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,349 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more 1.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 389,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.