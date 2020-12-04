UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 175,000 People - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 755 to 175,270 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 50,434 to 6,487,084.

Brazil comes third on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 14.1 million and 9.5 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

