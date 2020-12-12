Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 180,000 - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has risen by 646 to 180,411 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 53,030 to 6,834,829.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.58 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases, following the United States and India.