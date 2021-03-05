UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Surpasses 260,000 People - Ministry Of Health

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 260,000 People - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,699 to 260,970 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by 75,102 to 10,793,732 within the same period of time. More than 9.63 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second in terms of the number of deceased people following the United States with over 520,000 fatalities and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 115.57 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Died Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

5 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

6 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

6 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

6 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

6 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.