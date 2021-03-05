Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 260,000 People - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,699 to 260,970 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by 75,102 to 10,793,732 within the same period of time. More than 9.63 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second in terms of the number of deceased people following the United States with over 520,000 fatalities and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 115.57 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.