Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Surpasses 360,000 People - Ministry Of Health

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 360,000 People - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 3,459 to 361,884 people within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 73,513 to 13,673,507 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

More than 12.17 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll from the coronavirus - following the United States  - and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases, after the United States and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 137.87 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

