MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 3,001 to 401,186 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by 79,726 to 14,521,289 within the same period of time.