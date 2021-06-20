Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 500,000 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Brazil has surpassed 500,000 people, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Saturday.

"The pandemic, which struck our Brazil and the entire world, has claimed 500,000 lives.

I am relentlessly working to vaccinate all Brazilians as soon as possible and change the scenario that has been tormenting us for more than a year," the minister said on Twitter.

Queiroga expressed condolences to the friends and relatives of those who died due to the disease.

The country has registered more than 17.8 million COVID-19 cases.