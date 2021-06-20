UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Brazil Surpasses 500,000 - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 500,000 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Brazil has surpassed 500,000 people, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Saturday.

"The pandemic, which struck our Brazil and the entire world, has claimed 500,000 lives.

I am relentlessly working to vaccinate all Brazilians as soon as possible and change the scenario that has been tormenting us for more than a year," the minister said on Twitter.

Queiroga expressed condolences to the friends and relatives of those who died due to the disease.

The country has registered more than 17.8 million COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Brazil All Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

2 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

2 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

2 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

3 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.