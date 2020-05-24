Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 22,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Brazil has confirmed 965 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 22,013 according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil is 347,398 the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil is currently in second place in terms of the number of cases, it is surpassed by the United States (over 1.6 million cases confirmed).

On Friday, Brazil reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 fatalities and 20,803 new coronavirus cases.

The number of recovered individuals in Brazil now stands at 142,587.

Brazil became the country with the second-largest number of coronavirus cases on Friday. Brazil's coronavirus death toll has been rising rapidly. About a week ago, there were over 15,000 coronavirus deaths registered in the country.

On Friday, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the emergencies program of the World Health Organization (WHO), called South America a new epicenter of the coronavirus infection, expressing specific concern for Brazil.