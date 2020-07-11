Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 70,000 People - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,214 to 70,398 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 45,048 to 1,800,827. Over 1 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 42,619 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,220 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 3.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 557,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.